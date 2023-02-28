Carlow is set to get a new solar farm.

A new solar farm development, spanning over 300ac, has secured planning permission from Carlow County Council.

The development spans eight townlands, which include some of the land that was used to host the 2019 National Ploughing Championships.

When operational, the farm will produce 80MW of electricity.

The farm is one of the largest to secure planning permission to date and spans the townlands of Ballintrane, Ballybrommel, Bendenstown, Clonmacshane, Garreenleen, Graiguealug, Tinnaclash and Templepeter.

Opposition

Gareenleen Solar Farm Ltd, the company behind the project, has already secured planning permission for a substation and underground cabling that will allow the solar farm to connect to the ESB station in Kellistown.

However, the project faced opposition from locals who objected to the scale of the development.

Some expressed concerns about the visual impact the solar farm would have on the local landscape, while others were worried about the potential for noise and fire safety risks.

Fine Gael Cllr Thomas Kinsella and Labour Cllr William Paton were among those to make a submission against the project to the county council during the planning stage.

Fees

Despite the objections, Carlow County Council granted planning permission for the solar farm, which is expected to have a lifespan of 35 years from when it is commissioned.

As part of the proposal's conditions, Gareenleen Solar Farm Ltd will have to pay €950,000 in development contributions to the council.