30 hectares were destroyed in the blaze. \Monaghan Fire

Some 30ha of land was destroyed following a gorse fire at Carricknabrock, Co Monaghan, on Saturday last.

Monaghan fire services were called to the scene of the fire at 3.30pm.

Five water tenders and a command unit attended the scene, including fire crews from Ballybay, Clones and Monaghan.

A total of 25 firefighters battled the blaze for a number of hours in difficult conditions, worsened by the extreme heat.

The fire was fully extinguished at 11pm on Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

Lorry fire

In a separate incident, a lorry carrying a load of hay was destroyed in a blaze in the county on Friday 23 July.

Castleblayney and Ballybay crews in attendance at a rural fire involving a HGV carrying Hay. pic.twitter.com/L05cAGcg2g — Monaghan Fire (@monaghan_fire) July 23, 2021

Castleblayney and Ballybay fire brigades attended the scene and put out the fire and no injuries were reported.