The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has announced that the deadline for suckler beef herds to apply to the National Genotyping Programme (NGP) is 31 October 2023. The programme, which opened earlier this year, closed for applications from dairy farmers on 21 July, but there was no deadline set for suckler herds.

The NGP provides subsidised genotyping for herds in addition to a number of other benefits. Herds accepted in to the programme will have any remaining ungenotyped breeding stock genotyped for free in 2023. Then from 2024 to 2027 (inclusive) farmers will be required to genotype all calves born at a reduced cost of approximately €6 (current cost approximately €18 per genotype).

The ICBF explains that this includes the farmer’s contribution of €4 towards genotyping, along with the cost associated with purchasing a double tissue tag and postage cost. Herds which are participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) will only incur the €6/calf cost on calves not counted towards their annual 70% SCEP genotyping requirement. Other advantages highlighted by ICBF include the following:

Labour saving: Exclusive access to double tissue tags allows farmers to collect DNA samples at birth. This cuts out another task at a later date for SCEP or pedigree herds in applying button tags or collecting hair samples, and is also a safer option.

Parent verification: ICBF report that parentage errors are currently in the region of 15% nationally. Genotyping at birth will confirm parentage and correct any errors prior to registration.

Eurostar and CBV values: Animals sampled at birth will receive genomic evaluations earlier in their life, which ICBF says will increase the reliability of data well before animals are selected/sold for breeding, while also allowing better planning for SCEP. In addition, weanlings and store cattle traded through marts will have their commercial beef value (CBV) displayed on mart screens.

Registration timeline

The typical DNA calf registration timeline envisaged by ICBF is as follows: a calf is born and tagged with details recorded on the Animal Identification and Movement System (AIMS) as normal for the registration process, while the DNA sample is posted to the lab. This is day one. On day three the sample is received by the lab and acknowledged. On day eight parentage is confirmed and communicated to the farmer and Department of Agriculture. On day 11 the calf passport (blue card) arrives in the post from AIMS.

Application process

Farmers can apply through their ICBF portal. Note that bank account details are required to set up a direct debit for payment of costs for calves tagged from 2024.