Michael Doyle Auctions held its regular online machinery auction last Thursday, 25 November.

Kicking off at 7pm on MartEye, 160 lots were offered with a clearance rate of 80% achieved.

Over 460 people registered to bid, while over 1,200 viewers tuned in. Sample prices included €6,300 for a 2004 Toyota Landcruser LWB with a full test and 250,000 miles on the clock, €15,500 for a 1990 Massey Ferguson 390 with a Tanco front-end loader, €3,350 for a tidy 4WD Honda 420, €3,450 for an Armer Salmon single-row beet puller, €23,000 for a John Deere 6620 with a front-end loader and €6,900 for a Chieftain 14t dump trailer.

All prices listed above are plus commission (no VAT). Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items that were sold above €1,000.

Doyle’s next auction is set to take place on 29 December.

Lots

This 1990 Massey Ferguson 50EX sold for €9,700 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2007 New Holland T7050 with 8,900 hrs and front linkage went unsold at €25,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This tidy 12x6 Ifor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks and a new hitch sold for €4,350 plus commission (no VAT).

This original Ford 4000 was bid to €14,400 but failed to sell.

This 1990 Massey Ferguson 390 with a Tanco front-end loader sold for €15,500 plus commission (no VAT).

This 2003 John Deere 6620 with a front-end loader sold for €23,000 plus commission (no VAT).

This 20ft Broughan grain and silage trailer shod on 445mm wide tyres sold for €11,050 plus VAT and commission.

This 4WD Honda 420 sold for €3,350 plus commission (no VAT).

This Chieftain 14t dump trailer sold for €6,900 plus commission (no VAT).

This original 1988 Volvo L50 loader was bid to €13,500 but failed to sell.

This Nugent tri-axle 16ft trailer sold for €3,250 plus commission (no VAT).

This Volvo 4300 loading shovel sold for €8,500 plus commission (no VAT).

This Kuhn Metris 4100 Trailed Sprayer with a 4,400l tank, 24m aluminium boom and section controls was bid to €12,600 but failed to sell.