The Brazilian cow that sold for what owners claim was a world record. \ Casa Branca Agropastoril

A 33% share in a four and a half year-old Brazilian cow has sold for the equivalent of over €1.32m at an auction in Arandú, Brazil.

The sale on the cow, an animal of the ‘Nelore’ breed, brings her overall value to the equivalent of almost €4m.

In a statement on its website and in social media posts, the ‘Casa Branca Agropastoril’ cattle and cattle genetics auction company described how it had sold shares in the cow for a “new record”.

The company sold the 33% share in the cow to a similar company, Nelore HRO, on 18 June.

Half of the ownership of the same cow was sold in 2022 for nearly €740,000, which the company claims was record-breaking in itself at the time.

There are now three shareholders in the prized Nelore cow. \ Casa Branca Agropastoril

The new share holders in the cow include Casa Agropastoril itself, Nelore Napemo and Nelore HRO.

Nelore breed

Nelore cattle originated from cattle originally brought to Brazil from India, first arriving in the south American country in 1868.

The breed has a large hump over the top of its shoulder and neck, and is known for its heat and drought resistance as well as lean meat and longevity.