The pass rate for the test hit 63% in 2022.

Some 333 ‘full’ RSA tractor tests have been carried out since testing first began in June 2018, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

The test, aimed at non-agricultural use tractors with a maximum speed exceeding 40 km/h and similar to an NCT, is carried out every two years once an eligible tractor is four years old.

The pass rate for the test hit 63% in 2022 and over five years of tests, is 51.8%. Eligible tractors are required to display a certificate of roadworthiness (CRW) on the windscreen.

JCB (25.7%) was the most commonly tested tractor.