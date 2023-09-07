The house is over 4,090 square feet in area and has five bedrooms.

A 33ac holding with a nice, spacious house and a fine stable yard is on the market near Moynalty, Co Meath.

This property is called Willows Farm and is at Druminiskin and is going for auction with Raymond Potterton Auctioneers.

The farm is a short distance off the R164 Moynalty to Kingscourt main road. It’s 6km from Moynalty and 14km from Kells, where there is access to the M3 motorway.

The land lies on both sides of the public road. On one side, with the house, there are three main fields, all well fenced and with good-quality pasture. There are two gate entrances on to this land and there is a small area of mature woodland.

Tack room

The yard is across the road on the facing parcel of land. There are six loose boxes, a sand arena, tack room and feed store and two four-bay steel framed sheds with concrete floors and automated roller doors.

The two-storey house is over 4,090 square feet (380 square metres) in area and has five bedrooms.

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen/diner, a utility room, a sitting room, a sunroom, a dining room and a library/home office. Outside, there is a detached garage, with an apartment upstairs and a gym at ground level.

The auction takes place on Tuesday 26 September at 3pm in the agent’s auction room and online. The guide price is €550,000.

In pictures

The land is in one unit, but sits on each side of a public road.

The land is good-quality pasture.

The two steel-framed sheds.

The stables.

The kitchen is bright.