The derelict house at Kilmore in Co Roscommon.

The 34.32ac at Kilmore is in one block and is good land.

A 34.32ac holding with derelict house has come on the market near Athleague, Co Roscommon.

The property is at Kilmore and is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald P Burke. It’s for sale by private treaty and the asking price is €200,000.

This farm is located 3.5km from Athleague off the N632 road, 12km from Roscommon and 65km from Galway city.

The farm is in one block and laid out in five main fields. The land has been farmed and maintained to a high of standard over the years and maintained in good condition.

Dry and fertile

Auctioneer Padraig Burke said that the farm is dry and fertile and that the farm is suitable for any agricultural purpose.

“It’s an ideal opportunity to increase an existing farm holding or acquire a farm within a short drive of the picturesque village of Athleague and all its amenities.”

The house is a traditional two-storey farmhouse, now derelict. There are a number of old stone outbuildings beside the house, also in need of repair.