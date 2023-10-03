Most of the solar farms will operate for 40 years.

Offaly County Council has given the green light to a 350ac solar farm across three land parcels between Kilcormac and Rath.

The project, which is being developed by Harmony Solar Offaly Ltd, will see the development of 206ac of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames as well as transformers, control buildings and a planned 110kV substation.

Multiple landowners are involved with the development which received no objections from the local community. Once built, it will operate for 40 years.

The news came as the council’s decision to grant a second 182ac solar farm near Tullamore was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd received over 30 objections to its application.

The appeal against the decision was brought by a resident who, in their initial objection, explained that while they do not have an objection to the principle of solar farms, they felt that the location was not appropriate.

They also claimed that the two landowners involved and the developer had no connection to the area.

These claims were subsequently dismissed by Offaly County Council.

Offaly is proving to be a hotspot for solar development with 12 solar farm projects securing planning permission since 2016 with just one being refused.

Harmony Solar

Harmony Solar Ireland Ltd is a major Irish-owned renewable energy development company located in Wexford and is developing multiple solar farms around the country.

The company recently secured permission for a 362ac solar farm near Ballylongford in north Kerry.

Earlier this year, Clare County Council gave the green light to the company’s 172ac solar farm on land close to Ardnacrusha. Its planned 113ac Clashwilliam Solar Farm in Kilkenny was successful in the recent third round of the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 3) auction, securing State-based support for 15 years.

RESS 3

Twenty solar farms, covering around 2,500ac, along with three wind farms successfully secured funding in RESS 3. The average support price in the auction was €100.47/MWh, up from of €97.87/MWh for RESS 2.

The auction delivered the smallest volume of renewable energy of any auction to date and for the highest price.