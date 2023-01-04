Messrs Bennett of the Plasucha Texel flock in Welshpool, Wales truly finished on a high note with their recent dispersal sale at Borderway Mart on 30 December 2022.

Topping the trade at 35,000gns and setting a new breed record for a Texel ewe lamb was BFE2212164, a classy young ET daughter of the £75,000 Sportsmans Express and a Plasucha Boss Man ewe. Full sisters to this sale topper were prize winners at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh shows. The winning bid on this female came from Messrs Boden and Davies of the Sportsmans flock.

First prize winner at the Royal Hyland Show in 2022 and selling at the Plasucha flock dispersal for 18,000gns was Plasucha BFE2212101. \ MacGregor

Coming in at a close second was 28,000gns for the 2019-born ewe, BFE1909214. Sired by Teiglum Braveheart and out of a dam by Brackenridge Young Gun, she is dam of the 22,000gns Plasucha Fireball, the reserve champion at Lanark earlier this year and sold with an implanted embryo by the 50,000gns Oakhall Fireball.

Final call here went to Stuart Barclay of Harestone. This ewe proved herself well throughout the day, with ET progeny sired by Sportsmans Express selling for 15,000gns and 8,000gns to Johnny Cubitt and Nick Legge respectively.

Sportsmans Express, the £75,000 sire of the top priced lot BFE2212164 and over 100 of the embryo lots at the Plasucha flock dispersal. \ MacGregor

Ewe lambs were in high demand all day it seemed, with Peter Stubbs and Nick Legge joining forces to purchase the 18,000gns BFE2212101 who was a first prizewinner at the Royal Highland Show. This trend continued throughout the sale with a full sister to the 35,000gns sale topper selling for 10,000gns to J N and M Ellis of Shrewsbury.

Top-priced in lamb gimmer at 12,000gns was a daughter of Plasucha Dark Knight and a Sportsmans A Star sired ewe. Robin and Caroline Orr from Halbeath secured this lady.

Setting yet another record was a single embryo lot that was implanted in October 2022 sired by Sportsmans Express from the dam Clinterty BBY1601065 that sold for 4,000gns. The sale boasted the unique opportunity to purchase over 200 scanned embryo pregnancies from the leading sires, Oakhall Fireball, Sportsmans Express and Hope Valley Drago with the flock owners retaining no fresh or frozen embryos giving customers every opportunity to purchase bloodlines from the heart of the flock.

Averages

11 flush ewes £5507.73

68 ewe lambs £2661.29

42 gimmers £1637.50

6 flock ewes £1417.50

151 recipients carrying embryos £945.35