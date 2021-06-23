I see Devonshire farmer Andrew Cooper was slapped with a £31,000 (€36,243) fine for ploughing a historically important field with prehistoric and second world war significance.

The tenant farmer continued to plough the park despite an order to stop by Natural England in 2017.

The UK National Trust-owned field juts out on to North Devon coast where mesolithic and neolithic flint artefacts have been found.

The field was also used as a training base for US forces before the Normandy invasion, with dummy pillboxes, trenches and graffiti left by the soldiers.

Cooper pled guilty at Exeter Crown Court to breaching the stop notice, and was handed a fine of £7,500 plus an order to pay £24,000 in costs.

T’would want to be a good crop of wheat to pay that bill.