One of the largest cattle thefts of recent times has taken place in Kilkenny, with 36 calves taken from a field.

The theft occurred near Threecastles, which is between Kilkenny city and Freshford.

The calves were part of a larger batch. Nineteen of them are Friesian heifer calves, the other 17 are Angus-crosses, a mixture of bull and heifer calves.

The farming community is being asked to assist in their safe return, with any information of animals being offered for sale or of any unusual movement in the Kilkenny/Tipperary area regarded as helpful to the investigation.

Their theft was discovered on Friday morning (6 August). Gardaí in Kilkenny are leading the investigation, and can be contacted at 056-777 5000.