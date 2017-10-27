37% drop in agricultural land sold in 2016

CSO figures show that the volume of agricultural land sold fell substantially in 2016.

Almost 34,000 acres of agricultural land was sold in Ireland last year, which is almost 20,000 acres less than in 2015.

According to the CSO, 53,861 acres of agricultural land was sold in 2015, highlighting a 37% drop in volume of agricultural land sold in Ireland in 2016.

Regionally, the west saw the highest volume of land sales, with 8,267 acres sold. The mid-west saw the least, with almost 2,900 acres sold.

Value

There was also a substantial fall in the total value of transactions of land last year – from €321m in 2015 to €193m in 2016.

The number of sales also fell, with 2016 figures representing 1,719 transactions compared with 2,656 sales in 2015.

Regionally, the mid-east had the highest land value in 2016, with total transactions totalling over €38.3m.

The mid-west accounted for €16.5m of total transaction value and subsequently was the region with the lowest value of land sold.

Price

The price of land per acre also fell slightly last year. 2016 saw a median price of €6,366/acre, a drop from €6,647/acre in 2015. The 2014 figures were slightly higher at €6,760/acre.

