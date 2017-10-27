Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
37% drop in agricultural land sold in 2016
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

37% drop in agricultural land sold in 2016

By on
There has been a significant drop in the volume of agricultural land sold in 2016.
There has been a significant drop in the volume of agricultural land sold in 2016.

Almost 34,000 acres of agricultural land was sold in Ireland last year, which is almost 20,000 acres less than in 2015.

According to the CSO, 53,861 acres of agricultural land was sold in 2015, highlighting a 37% drop in volume of agricultural land sold in Ireland in 2016.

Regionally, the west saw the highest volume of land sales, with 8,267 acres sold. The mid-west saw the least, with almost 2,900 acres sold.

Value

There was also a substantial fall in the total value of transactions of land last year – from €321m in 2015 to €193m in 2016.

The number of sales also fell, with 2016 figures representing 1,719 transactions compared with 2,656 sales in 2015.

Regionally, the mid-east had the highest land value in 2016, with total transactions totalling over €38.3m.

The mid-west accounted for €16.5m of total transaction value and subsequently was the region with the lowest value of land sold.

Price

The price of land per acre also fell slightly last year. 2016 saw a median price of €6,366/acre, a drop from €6,647/acre in 2015. The 2014 figures were slightly higher at €6,760/acre.

Read more

Stamp duty family relief age limit to be scrapped

Further stamp duty concessions possible

More in News
UCD Ag students lead heave against SU president
Dealer
UCD Ag students lead heave against SU president
By The Dealer on 27 October 2017
500 farm inspections in November
News
500 farm inspections in November
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
EU consumer demand for beef dips
News
EU consumer demand for beef dips
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 27 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Mart manager comment: Michael Harty, Central Auctions
Markets
Mart manager comment: Michael Harty, Central Auctions
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
Member
'If the damage is over €2,500, don’t touch it'
Buildings
'If the damage is over €2,500, don’t touch it'
By William Conlon on 23 October 2017
Member
Good demand for quality Scotch rams at Milltown
Breeding & health
Good demand for quality Scotch rams at Milltown
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad