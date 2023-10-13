This group of seven Aberdeen Angus-cross weanling bulls born in February 2023 and weighing 310kg sold for €720 (€2.32/kg).

A strong entry of 270 weanling bulls and bullocks consisting of a good mix of continental and dairy beef types met with a 96% clearance at the weanling show and sale in Cork Marts Dungarvan today.

Their female counterparts consisting of 100 weanling heifers managed to achieve an impressive 100% clearance rate. The top price of the day was €1,290 paid for a very smart January 2023 born Simmental cross weanling bull weighing 430kg (€3.00/kg)

This group of four Charolais-cross weanling heifers born in January 2023 and weighing 360kg sold for €980 (€2.72/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross weanling heifers born in December 2022 and January 2023 and weighing 337kg sold for €750 (€2.23/kg).

There was a large volume of lighter weanling and runner types present ranging from 180kg to 300 kg. Demand remained quite strong for the better quality suckler bred lots, although the poorer quality bucket reared lots were slightly easier on the weeks previous.

Some sample prices included six Aberdeen Angus-cross bulls weighing 176kg selling for €460 (€2.61/kg), and nine Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 287kg selling for €800 (€2.78/kg).

The majority of the animals in the bucket reared category sat around the €2.30 to €2.55/kg mark.

The better conformed U grade continental bulls under 380kg sold freely and hovered around the €3.00/kg mark, including five Charolais-cross bulls weighing 378kg that sold for €1,130 (€2.99/kg).

Four Limousin-cross bulls weighing 261kg sold for €780 (€2.99/kg) and six Simmental-cross bulls weighing 375kg found their new homes at €1,100 (€2.93/kg)

This Charolais-cross weanling heifer born in January 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for €1,220 (€2.98/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross heifers born in January 2023 and weighing 373kg sold for €960 (€2.57/kg).

The heifer section consisted of a good variety of both suckler and bucket fed type weanlings primarily weighing between 250kg and 380 kg. The demand remained strong throughout and a 100% clearance was achieved.

Similar to the male weanlings, the lighter and plainer stock were a shade harder sold than previous weeks whilst the quality lots sold steady and sold freely.

Some sample prices for the dairy beef heifers include four Angus-cross heifers weighing 301kg selling for €800 (€2.66/kg) and another four Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers weighing 338kg leaving the ring at €850 (€2.51/kg).

Charolais progeny topped the heifers with a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 410kg selling for €1,220 (€2.97/kg), with another lot of four Charolais-cross heifers weighing 360kg changing hands for €980 (€2.72/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born in March 2023 and weighing 355kg sold for €1,160 (€3.27/kg).