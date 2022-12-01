The monies issuing will take the total BPS claim of Irish farmers to €1.14bn this year. / Ramona Farrelly

The Department of Agriculture has started to issue the €373m worth of 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and greening balancing payments to more than 120,000 farmers who are owed scheme cash.

Payments have also commenced to eligible applicants to the 2022 Young Farmers Scheme.

Payments will be made from Thursday onwards, with the balancing payments taking the total amounts paid out under BPS and greening to €1.14bn, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Advance payments of over €750m have reached the vast majority of farmers in recent weeks.

Payments

“Since mid-October, we have paid out €767m in BPS advance payments to 118,000 farmers,” the Minister commented.

“Some 98% of all eligible farmers have received a 70% advance payment. I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced and are on schedule.

“The efficient issuing of scheme payments is a key priority for me and my Department. The €1.14bn paid to date under the 2022 BPS and greening is a vital support for farm families across the country and to the overall rural economy.”

Cash transfers should be visible in farmers’ accounts over the coming days.

Young farmers

On the 2022 Young Farmers Scheme, Minister McConalogue stated that the issuing of monies would provide new entrants to the sector with the funds they need to farm.

“I am pleased that payments under the Young Farmers Scheme are also being issued, as these payments play a crucial role in supporting young farmers and new entrants to farming.”

Minister McConalogue also urged any farmers who have received correspondence from the Department to respond as soon as possible to facilitate the approval of their payments.

The Department reminded farmers they can reach out for guidance on any issues experienced with BPS payments on the direct payments helpline of 057-867 4422 or by submitting their queries on the Department website.

Farmers can access a detailed breakdown of their farm payments here.