Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced the collaboration between MAS and UCC at the Cork Summer Show.

The Munster Agricultural Society (MAS) has provided a gift of €375,000 to the Cork University Foundation for a collaboration between the society and University College Cork (UCC).

The arrangement provides for the development of a farmland biodiversity education and research programme within agricultural science at UCC.

In conjunction with the Environmental Research Institute (ERI), the objective is to develop and deliver a comprehensive programme of farmland biodiversity education, demonstration, research and extension initiatives.

The MAS will also loan a two-acre research site to UCC for plot-based research in soil and grassland science.

Official opening

At the official opening of Cork Summer Show 2023, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced the collaboration between MAS and UCC.

“Ireland’s sustainable agricultural practices play a pivotal role in the Irish economy. This partnership will allow Ireland to continue to lead in terms of agricultural innovation, education and research for generations to come," An Tánaiste said.

Also at the event was MAS president Robert Harkin, who said: “The society is acutely aware of the challenges facing the Irish agricultural sector.

"It is clear that our goals are very much aligned with the objectives of the agricultural science programme at UCC,” he said.

Prof Frank Buckley attended the opening of the show. He is a professor of agricultural science and head of discipline of agricultural science degree at UCC.

He explained how the support from the MAS will allow UCC “to develop an exciting and much-needed farmland biodiversity programme within agricultural science at UCC. It will also allow us to strengthen the delivery of our undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and cutting-edge research activity that will support the future sustainability of Irish grassland agriculture."

Prof Buckley added that “MAS’s support will accelerate our potential to build critical mass, collaborate nationally and internationally, and leverage significant external funding”.