Israeli food-tech company Redefine Meat is set to launch in the UK later this year.

The startup offers a menu of ‘vegan meat alternatives’ which are 3D printed to mimic the texture of animal produce.

The new product range includes restaurant-style burgers, an artisan sausage, a ‘meaty’ puff pastry local for the Middle East, ground beef and a lamb kebab.

In 2020, the company was able to print just 10kg of ‘meat’ per hour.

With production at an early stage, it is highly unlikely Redefine Meat’s products will make a notable dint on the overall meat market share in the UK.

Redefine Meat was founded in 2018 and recently secured $29m in funding. Its total funding is $35m, with several investors.

The company has 80 employees, 75 of which are meat eaters.