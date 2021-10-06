The Big X 680,780, 880 and 1180 now meet slimmer transport widths thanks to narrower front tyre options.

In 2013, Krone configured its Big X 480, 530, 580 and 630 lineup of forage harvesters to have a transport width of 3m.

The transport width of the larger Big X 680,780, 880 and 1180 now follows suit and shrinks to a 3m transport width for travel on public roads without restrictions.

Krone puts this development down to a new slimmer front tyre option. The new front tyre is a 680/80 R38 which makes the forager range narrow enough to meet the 3m transport width.

Another benefit according to the firm is that axle loading for the entire range does not now exceed 11.5t when using the optional transport gear for the XCollect maize header.