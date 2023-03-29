The area under winter barley climbed to 73,800ha in June 2022 from 67,500ha in June 2021. \ Donal O' Leary

The total area under cereal production in Ireland in June 2022 was 288,700ha, up 12,300ha or 4.5% on the same month in 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While recent surveys by the Irish Farmers Journal suggest a potential reversal of this trend in 2023, the CSO data reveals increases in the areas under Ireland’s three main cereal types in the 12-month period.

Between June 2021 and June 2022, the land areas under winter wheat, winter oats and winter barley increased by 4,200ha (7.4%), 1,200ha (8.9%) and 6,200ha (9.3%) respectively.

However, the areas under spring cereals declined over the same period, says the CSO.

Crops

Looking at wheat production specifically, the CSO data reveals an even bigger increase in area when comparing June 2022 with June 2020 figures.

Over the two-year period, the total wheat area grew by some 43% from 47,000ha to 67,200ha. Within this, winter wheat area almost doubled from 35,400ha to 60,400ha.

The opposite was seen with spring wheat where the crop area almost halved from 11,500ha in June 2020 to 6,800ha in June 2022. However, this latest figure is up from 6,100ha in June 2021.

The total area under oat production was down by 200ha to 28,200ha in June 2022 compared to the 28,400ha seen in June 2021. However, both areas were up on the 25,400ha of oats seen in June 2020.

Winter oats area in June 2022 was 15,200ha, up from the 8,300ha in June 2020. Spring oats area was in June 2022 was 13,000ha, down from the 17,200ha in June 2020.

Barley

By far the most common crop grown across all years, the total barley area in June 2022 was 190,300ha, up 183,900ha in June 2021 but down slightly from the 193,200ha seen in June 2020.

Winter barley area climbed to 73,800ha in June 2022 from 67,500ha in June 2021 and 51,500ha in June 2020. Over the two years, winter barley area grew by 43%.

Spring barley experienced the opposite trend. While 141,700ha were under spring barley production in June 2020, a lower 116,500ha was seen in June 2022, down 18%.

Other crops

Other tillage crop areas were also compared by the CSO.

The area under oilseed rape grew from 10,300ha in June 2020 to 15,800ha in June 2022, an increase of 53%.

There was 15,700ha of maize silage in June 2022, up 6% from 14,800ha in June 2020.

Sugar and fodder beat areas remained almost constant across June 2020, June 2021 and June 2022 at 9,100ha, 9,200ha and 9,400ha respectively.

