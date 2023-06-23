Notifications can take place where houses, buildings or yards, etc were not excluded from the parcel in 2023.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine reports that notifications will issue to approximately 4,500 farmers under the area monitoring system (AMS) in the week commencing 26 June.

The first round of notifications will issue to applicants where an artificial surface has been identified within a parcel claimed for the 2023 scheme year and has not been removed from the parcel.

Examples of artificial surfaces include houses, farm buildings and farm roadways.

The Department advises applicants who receive a notification to respond promptly in their own right or via an FAS adviser approved to act on their behalf. The deadline for applicants to respond is 10 July 2023.

Monitored schemes

Four schemes are being monitored using AMS in 2023, which are the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS), Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC), Protein Aid Scheme (PAS) and Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

AMS findings may affect payments on other area-based schemes, for example eco scheme payments, and, as such, it is important that applicants address any notifications received.

Preliminary checks

Preliminary checks under the 2023 BISS also commenced on Wednesday 21 June 2023.

The preliminary checks will identify any over-claims, overlaps or dual claims in respect of online BISS applications. The notification provides applicants with the opportunity to rectify these issues without penalty.

The Department is advising farmers and advisers to check the correspondence section of their BISS online account.

Additionally, the Department explains that where a farmer is set up for its text message service, a text will issue advising them they have a notification on the BISS account. The deadline for responding to preliminary checks is Wednesday 5 July 2023.

