€4.66m was the winning bid for an outstanding 200ac residential farm in Co Wexford that was sold at online auction on (Tuesday 21 February).

Auctioneer David Quinn of Quinn Property said: "It was a tremendous result that exceeded all expectations”.

Cromogue house, a period residence set on circa 200 acres and with an extensive farmyard was initially guided in the region of €12,000 to €15,000/ac. The auction for the farm near Bunclody was eagerly anticipated and had attracted lots of firm interest.

That interest came to fruition with four bidders registered for the entire while those registered for the lots numbered in the high twenties.

Bidding began for the lots, which came to a combined €3.13m, before it was then offered in its entirety. Three bidders brought this to €3.68m. It was offered again in lots but failed to surpass the bid on the entire.

It was then put on the market at which point a new bidder, who ultimately purchased the property, entered the bidding. The gavel fell at €4.66m, resulting in a price of €23,300/ac. The farm was purchased in trust by a solicitor.