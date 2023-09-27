This 2021 John Deere 6175R Autoquad has 4,000 hours on the clock and is fitted with full autosteer, front link and PTO.

REA TE Potterton auctioneers are set to host a machinery dispersal auction on Saturday 30 September, on behalf of Noel Wright, who is consolidating his agricultural contracting business, particularly silage and slurry operations.

With 40 lots up for grabs, the auction will take place on-site, with no online bidding from 12:00 noon in Ringlestown, Kilmessan, Co Meath (Eircode C15 W9P8).

Viewing takes place at his premises on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 September from 10am until 5:30pm.

Four tractors

Included in the sale are four tractors: a 2022 John Deere 6155R Ultimate Edition, complete with full autosteer, front linkage and PTO, displaying 2,300 hours; a 2021 John Deere 6175R AutoQuad model, complete with full autosteer and 4,000 hours; a 2011 John Deere 6830 with front linkage, PTO and 15,500 hours (engine reconditioned in 2022); and a 2019 Claas Axion 800 with front linkage, PTO and 6,600 hours.

This 2016 Komatsu WA320-7 wheel loader is included in the sale.

This 2020 Abbey 2,500 gallon slurry tanker is fitted with a 7.5m dribble bar.

This 1996 Claas Dominator Mega 218 with 3,140 drum hours will be sold complete with a 20ft header.

Meanwhile, some of the more prominent machinery lots include a 2016 Komatsu WA320-7 Agri wheel loader, Claas Dominator Mega combine, two Smyth silage trailers and an Amazone one-pass seed drill.

A 2022 SIP Star 720 twin-rotor rake, 2018 OCE 12ft silage fork, and a 2013 McHale Fusion 3 baler are also catalogued.

Slurry equipment includes a 2020 Abbey 2,500 gallon galvanised slurry tanker and 7.5m dribble bar, 2012 Major 2,600 gallon tanker and dribble bar, and two Conor agitators.

The full catalogue can be availed of by contacting REA TE Potterton.

2014 Smyth 20ft Fieldmaster silage trailer.

This 2022 John Deere 6155R Ultimate Edition also has full autosteer, front linkage and PTO, and 2,300 hours on the clock.

This 2019 Claas Axion 800 with 6,600 hours is equipped with the Hexashift transmission, front linkage and PTO.

2012 Sulky X36 fertiliser spreader.

A 2015 Krone R320 CV rear mower and 2006 John Deere 131 front mower are included in the sale.

2022 Smyth Supercube 25ft tri-axle silage trailer.

2010 Amazone disc coulter one pass.

This 2013 McHale Fusion 3 baler has a bale count of 89,000 bales.

2022 SIP Star 720 twin-rotor rake.

2018 OCE 12ft silage fork.

All lots in the sale are subject to VAT, while commission will be charged at a rate of 5%.