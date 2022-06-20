A flood compensation scheme of €400/ha has been announced for the tillage farmers in Co Wexford who were affected by severe Christmas floods.

Announcing his approval of the scheme on Monday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said it is aimed at supporting tillage farmers affected by the historic levels of rainfall which were experienced in the county in December.

The rainfall resulted in the complete loss of some crops in a localised area.

Tillage farmers in the Inis Slob, Kilmore and South Slob areas of south Co Wexford will be eligible for the scheme and a minimum area of 2ha and maximum area of 20ha impacted will apply.

Applications for the compensation must be submitted by close of business on 1 July 2022.

Wexford IFA chair Jer O'Mahony has been working with the impacted farmers to secure a compensation package since the floods occurred.

The Department of Agriculture said the scheme will apply to those farmers who were forced to replant winter crops that were irrevocably damaged as a consequence of flooding caused by the exceptional level of rainfall.

The payment will be made solely on the area of flood-affected crop that required replanting in spring 2022.

Ground inspections, supported by satellite imagery, will be used to support the efficient administration of the scheme and to ensure prompt payments to affected growers, according to the Department.

Welcome ‘recognition’

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Wexford Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) chair Jer O’Mahony said the €400/ha scheme is “recognition of the hardship that befell these farmers last December”.

Welcoming the payment, he said: “Hopefully, the scheme will be rolled out urgently and pay out for those who had to reseed this spring.”

O’Mahony said that from his analysis, about 30 farmers were severely affected in the South Slob and Inis Slob areas, and he called on anyone else who feels entitled for the payment to make themselves known to the Department.

“It’s not just grain crops which were impacted. It’s a whole spectrum of different crops. We’ve had beet growers and lads with lots of carrots impacted too,” he said.

‘Offset the costs’

Minister McConalogue said the scheme will provide direct financial assistance to those most affected by the floods.

“The funding will offset the costs incurred by those farmers in re-establishing spring crops that are vital in light of current global events.”