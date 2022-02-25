It's not believable or acceptable that you could have a 40c/kg beef price difference between the UK and Ireland, says the ICMSA. / Philip Doyle.

A 40c/kg difference between Irish and UK beef factory prices for R3 steers has been described as “extraordinary” and “punishing” by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

ICMSA livestock chair Des Morrison said he “wants answers” for the difference in price between the jurisdictions and insisted that “no one could come forward with any kind of logical explanation for such an extraordinary price difference”.

Morrison said: “As of 11 February, processors in the UK were paying the sterling equivalent of €5.04 including VAT for their version of R3 steers. At the same time, Irish farmers were receiving €4.63 including VAT from our processors."

Underpay

“Let’s be blunt. That price difference is punishing and represents a decision by our Irish processors to underpay their Irish farmer-suppliers.”

The Sligo farmer said there is a “measurable surge of demand for manufacturing beef” following the lifting of pandemic measures across Europe and further afield.

He said: “Irish processors were stepping up throughput and volumes to meet that British, European and international demand, but as usual did not seem inclined to pass back any of the benefits to the farmers who actually produced the beef.”

'All for nothing'

The ICMSA livestock chair said the beef sector “can have all the reviews and forums we want”, but “until such time as our factories and processors finally grasp the fact that if they don’t pay the right price then they’re going to end up with no suppliers”, then “it’s all for nothing”.

“It’s just not believable or acceptable that you could have a 40c/kg difference between the UK and Ireland, two markets that are as integrated and familiar as we all know them to be.”

