The 40th National Dairy Show will take place over Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October this year, with the trade exhibition open for the first time over two days.

The national event returns live and in-person in its usual venue of the Green Glen Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork.

The show’s return to its usual venue has been welcomed by its organising committee after switching to a virtual show format for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation.

Running since 1982

The Green Glens Arena has been the home for the event since its first show in 1982 and organisers say the 2022 edition “promises to build on the 40 years of growth enjoyed by the show and the hardworking Cork Holstein Friesian Club committee”.

Show director Denis Kiely said: "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Millstreet this year. We expect a bumper show, as the dairy industry is so strong and milk price is at record levels, which means there is a lot of positivity in the sector."

He said that the event promises to showcase all the latest in dairy technology and research and that some of this year's highlights will include the industry’s innovation awards, machinery demos and the “best dairy show cattle battling for the most prestigious dairy showing competitions in Ireland”.