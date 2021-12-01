Mid Tipp Mart, Thurles, held a timed auction for the McGee family production sale of 41 homebred heifers. The lots were available to bid online from Friday 26 November until closing on Monday evening 29 November.

The McGee family, who hail from The Pigeons, Co Westmeath, also held an open day for potential buyers to visit the farm and view the heifers on offer on Saturday 27 November.

Lot 6 "Jackie Sparrow" born March 2021, this Limousin-cross heifer sold for €3,600.

Speaking to Thurles Mart manager Martin Ryan after the sale, he said he was “really delighted with the entire process”.

“There was huge interest in the stock which is not surprising, as the quality across the board was unbelievable. A huge amount of work and preparation by the McGee family went into both the sale and having the heifers ready for the open day.”

Lot 14 "Miss Money Penny" sired by EBY from a Belgian Blue cow, this February 2021-born heifer sold for €5,600.

The sale achieved a 100% clearance, with a sale average of what must be close to an Irish record for a sale of homebred commercial heifers of €3,710.

Lot 35 "No Nuts" this Limousin-cross heifer was born in February 2020 and sold for €3,650.

Topping the sale and living up to her name was She’s the One, the March 2020-born Limousin-cross-Belgian Blue that made €18,000.

Lot 8 "Back Door Betty" was born February 2021, sired by Lodge Hamlet and sold for €5,400.

The remainder of the heifers were all spring 2021-born. Once the sale closed and the McGees were happy with the sale price, the winning bidder was notified and arrangements were made for pickup directly from the farm.