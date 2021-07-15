The 41ac at Gortmore is about 7km outside Ennis.

There will be good interest in a 41ac block of nice grassland which has just come on the market near Ennis, Co Clare.

The land is at Gortmore, near Kilnamona, and it goes for online auction late next month.

It has been brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald McMahon, based in Ennis.

The guide price is €330,000, which is €8,050/ac.

Gortmore is about 7km out from Ennis on the Lahinch road. There is good-quality grassland for sale in this general area.

The land for sale is described by the agents as predominantly good-quality pasture land.

It’s nice, level land that has been maintained in good condition.

The land at Gortmore is nice quality grassland maintained in good condition.

There will be good interest in this holding because not many parcels of nice land as large as this come on the market in the county, including in this area.

Road frontage

The holding for sale is laid out in an L-shape. It fronts the public road – a local road – in two places.

In total, there is approximately 250m of road frontage. There is gate access at one end.

Auctioneer Diarmuid McMahon said that there has been good interest in the property already and a number of serious enquiries.

It will be auctioned on Thursday 26 August on the Offr online platform.

Interested parties must register with the auctioneers in advance and pay a refundable deposit.