The land is close to the coast and to Callim Cliffs.

A 42.5ac farm of nice land in a lovely coastal location is on the market south of Bandon, Co Cork.

The property is in the townland of Lackarour, not far from Butlerstown village. It is being sold by Henry O'Leary Auctioneers by private treaty and the guide price is €700,000.

The property is in an area of very good land, which is well farmed. As a result, there will be plenty of interest from local farmers in this property.

The land sits on a cul de road running out to Callim Cliffs. It is approximately 1km from Butlerstown village, 15km from Clonakilty and 23km from Bandon.

The land sits on both sides of this lane and so has plenty of road frontage. There is a yard on the land with a number of farm sheds, which now need tidying up.

The property includes this farmyard with a number of lean-to sheds.

The land is all in grass and lies in six main fields. It is being offered for sale in lots. Lot A is 16ac. Lot B is 10.5ac alongside, with the farm sheds. Lot C is directly across the road and is 16ac.

Although divided by the road, this holding is essentially one working unit.

West Cork is an area that sees high land prices - the guide price for this property equals €16,470/ac.