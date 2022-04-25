Farmers are reminded that MCPA-based sprays are not permitted for use from the end of September until the start of March.

There was 42% fewer pesticide exceedances in public drinking water supplies in Ireland in 2021, a decrease of 34 from 2020.

In 2020, there were 47 exceedances and in 2020, there were 81.

MCPA is still the most commonly detected pesticide in drinking water sources, according to Irish Water's results.

MCPA is present in many commonly used herbicide products, which farmers use to kill thistles, docks and rushes.

There are currently six priority areas of concern where Irish Water is seeing frequent pesticide exceedances from its monitoring programmes, which will be prioritised for further action in 2022.

Priority areas

Longford central, Co Longford (MCPA).

Newcastlewest, Co Limerick (MCPA).

Belturbet, Co Cavan (MCPA).

Clonroche, Co Wexford (Bentazone).

Newport, Co Mayo (Glyphosate/MCPA).

Foynes, Shannon Estuary, Co Limerick.

Irish Water's advice is to leave areas unsprayed so that native flowering plant species can "grow and support a range of insects including bees and other vital pollinators".

"Farmers should also bear in mind that application of herbicides reduces sward species diversity and could negatively impact on payments in future agri-environmental schemes," Irish Water said.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance lead John Leamy said: "While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels we are detecting do not represent a threat to public health, they are still however undesirable in drinking water and it is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.”

Adding to this, Dr Aidan Moody from the Department of Agriculture and chair of the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) said that the significant decrease in the number of exceedances recorded last year shows the good results that can be obtained when we all work together to protect water sources.

"Users of pesticides must always consider alternatives in the first instance and if the application of pesticides is considered essential make sure that they follow best practice measures to protect water quality," he said.

If pesticides have to be used, the basic steps to reduce risks to drinking water sources and the environment are:

Choose the right pesticide product (note that products containing MCPA are not approved for use in weed-wipers and are not permitted to be used from the end of September until the beginning of March).

Read and follow the product label.

Determine the right amount to purchase and use.

Don’t use pesticides if rain is forecast in the next 48 hours.

Make sure you are aware of the location of all nearby water courses.

Comply with any buffer zone specified on the product label to protect the aquatic environment. Mark out the specified buffer zone from the edge of the river or lake or other water course and drainage ditches.

Avoid spills, stay well back from open drains and rinse empty containers three times into the sprayer.

Store and dispose of pesticides and their containers properly.

Never fill a sprayer directly from a water course or carry out mixing, loading or other handling operations beside a water course.