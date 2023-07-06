The house at Forelacka has four bedrooms.

A hill farm covering 42ac with a bungalow and sheds is on the market near, Kinnitty, Co Offaly. The holding is at Forelacka and is being sold by REA Seamus Browne by private treaty.

The property is in a scenic setting at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains. It is located at the end of a public cul-de-sac lane, approximately 4.5km from Kinnitty village.

The property has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Land

The farm at Forelacka is at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains.

The land is good quality for hill grazing and all in one lot. It is fenced and has a spring water supply.

The house is a four-bedroom, detached bungalow, with a tarmac driveway and a number of storage sheds. There is a living room, a kitchen/dining room, utility room and four bedrooms.

The dining area.

The house has solid fuel and oil-fired central heating, a private water supply and septic tank.

The farmyard has a five-bay, round-roofed hayshed, with double lean-to, a three-bay slatted cattle shed with double feed passage, and a cattle crush.

The guide price for the entire property is €500,000, but according to auctioneer Seamus Browne, it is now under a higher offer. The property can also be purchased in lots.