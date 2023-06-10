The Irish farm crime survey found that more than half of the 1,333 farmers surveyed had been victims of theft.

More than one in four farmers (44%) have a very high level of trust in An Garda Síochána, a new crime survey has found. However, 27% of those surveyed said they did not have a very high level of trust in the force.

The Irish farm crime survey 2023 was conducted in the autumn of 2022 and is based on a sample of 1,333 responses from the farming community.

It found that more than half of the 1,333 farmers surveyed had been victims of theft.

Farm theft

Participants who had been a victim of theft from their farm (55%) were more likely to be dissatisfied with what An Garda Síochána were dong in their local area to prevent crime.

When asked what more An Garda Síochána should do to combat farm crime, almost two-thirds (61%) thought there should be more sporadic patrols, while 53% thought An Garda Síochána should do more to combat property theft and 45% thought they should interact with farmers more directly.

Garda putting an Eircode on a trailer

Some 42% supported creating a dedicated farm crime unit.

More than one-third of farmers surveyed said they were extremely satisfied or satisfied with the level of policing in their neighbourhood, while 31% said they were unsatisfied.

Victims of crime

Where they had been the victims of a crime, almost two-thirds of farmers (63%) said they would report any theft from their farm, although one in 10 said they would never report any theft to An Garda Síochána.

When asked why they would not report a crime, the main reasons were that the farmer believed there was not enough evidence for An Garda Síochána to proceed (18%) and a belief that it was not serious enough to report (13%).

However, 64 farmers surveyed said they did not believe the guards would do anything about a reported crime.

Crime prevention officers

The role of a crime prevention officer (CPO) within An Garda Síochána is to encourage, promote and advise on crime prevention to both the local community and the business community.

When asked if they were aware of CPOs and their experience of them, 84% of farmers reported being either extremely satisfied or satisfied with their interaction with a CPO.

They mainly met CPOs at community events or events hosted by farming organisations such as the Irish Farmers' Association.

For more related stories, see here.