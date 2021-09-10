The Trenearla Blackface flock, run by Michael Ketch and family in Millerstown, Stradbally, Co Waterford, is holding its 19th annual production sale on Saturday 11 September at 2.30pm.
The sale includes a large selection of Lanark breeding sheep broken down into 140 to 180 Lanark ewe lambs, 80 to 100 hogget ewes, 120 draft ewes, 25 Lanark hogget lambs, 10 Lanark ram lambs and five Lanark stock rams.
Rams will be priced from €300 upwards, with the sale average in 2020 excluding the sale leader recorded at €512.
The sale takes place on-farm in Millerstown and the Eircode is X42WF70.
SHARING OPTIONS: