Hennessy Auctioneers are set to host its monthly online machinery auction this Saturday at the old mart in Portlaoise (Eircode R32 WT10). With 450 lots up for grabs on the day, the auction is set to commence from 11am sharp on the LSL Livestock Live App.

The lots on offer include a selection of farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment. Registration and the catalogue and is now available on the LSL App, while a €250 refundable deposit is required.

Gates will be open for viewing on Friday 21 May from 9am to 5pm and on the morning of the auction, Saturday 22 May from 8am. All COVID-19 protocol must be adhered to when on site viewing. Check out some pictures of the lots up for grabs below.