In order for milk price to reflect the market and the returns the co-ops are receiving, a base price of 45c/l is needed for dairying to be sustainable as input prices rocket, the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has said.

Speaking in advance of January milk price announcements, the chair of ICMSA’s dairy committee Noel Murphy has said that “obviously” farmer price will have to rise to reflect both the market and what he said were “rocketing” input costs.

Murphy also cautioned about drawing long-term conclusions when there were so many unknowns and “moving parts” around the immediate future of the dairy sector.

He said that there was a genuine fear that the fertiliser and input costs surge would remain at their present exorbitant levels while milk price receded as other producers’ volumes rose.

“ICMSA will insist that imminent milk price announcements reflect the market and the returns the co-ops themselves are receiving. That’s going to mean a base price of around 45c/l.

“But we have been around a long time and have seen the damage that can result when farm prices fall back and costs stay high – and it very rarely works any other way,” Murphy said.

This, he said, is what ICMSA means by “sustainable”.

“With environmental concerns driving the Dairy Vision Group, which is to report in a matter of weeks on the immediate structure of our sector it is supremely important that dairy farmers have a viable economic footing for the years to come,” he said.

Murphy added that for the present, dairy markets are returning in excess of 45c/l and farmer price will need to get up to that level.