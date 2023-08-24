The approval follows a green light earlier this month for the €308m afforestation element of the new €1.3bn forestry programme.

The European Commission approved spending the €45m element of the State’s new forestry programme that is intended to support sustainable forest management.

The scheme will run until 2027 to allow for direct grants to be made to those within the forestry sector's implementation of “economically, ecologically and socially sustainable forest management”.

It will seek to promote the growth of forests, adapt forests to climate change and improve carbon storage, as well as protecting biodiversity, soil and water quality.

Costs covered

Up to 100% of the eligible costs associated with partaking in the scheme will be covered and it will be opened to companies of all sizes in the forestry sector.

The Commission stated in its decision that the scheme will aid in achieving EU biodiversity and climate targets.

Conifers made up 58% of all new forestry in 2022