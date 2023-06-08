The training course will be mandatory for farmers participating in ACRES. \ Donal O' Leary

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) mandatory training scheme has been announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon.

The scheme will provide specialist training to farmers in ACRES in the environmental priorities of the scheme, as well as farm safety.

Launching the scheme, Minister McConalogue commented: “I am pleased to be announcing the launch of another scheme under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027. Some 46,000 farmers have commenced their contracts under ACRES.

“ACRES will increase farmers’ understanding of climate change, the impact of farming activities on natural resources and the protection of biodiversity at farm level," he said.

ACRES training courses

Participants in ACRES are required to attend a mandatory training course within their first year of participation. Attendees will receive €156 in reimbursement for attendance to the course.

The ACRES training scheme will deliver two types of courses – the mandatory course and a second voluntary course, which an ACRES participant may attend in the third year of their participation.

The content of the second course will include the ongoing management of the actions, provision of updates to participants as regards the specifications for actions and lessons learned on the implementation of the overall scheme.

Training for advisers

Referring to the roll-out of the acres training scheme, Minister McConalogue added: “My Department is currently in the process of training those ACRES advisers who have expressed an interest in being ACRES trainers.

"When approved, ACRES trainers will be able to commence holding courses for ACRES participants by the end of this month.

"I encourage farmers in ACRES to attend the mandatory courses when they become available, as they will enable farmers to implement actions correctly and also increase their awareness about the value of the actions.”

Commenting on the farm safety training, Minister Heydon said: “Farm safety has been put to the front and centre of the new CAP. Farmers are the backbone of our food production system and it is incumbent on us all to prioritise and protect their safety and wellbeing.”