Some 51.4% of births in dairy dams were to a Friesian sire. / Claire Nash

Analysis of birth registrations over the last decade by the Department of Agriculture shows 46% or close to 0.5m head more calves born to dairy dams since 2011.

The rate of the increase has slowed in the last three years, with calf births to dairy dams recorded at 1,556,520 head in 2021.

In contrast, the number of calves born to beef dams have reduced by 14% since 2011, with the number of births in 2021 recorded at 875,163 calves.

Sire choice

As can be expected, the number of calves born to a dairy sire has increased by 15% since 2011.

The greatest increase occurred from 2011 to 2016, with births to dairy sires rising by 8.7% and 5.8% since then.

Friesian sires account for over half the sires used on dairy dams at 51.4%. This is followed by 20.8% born to Aberdeen Angus sires, 14.2% to Hereford sires, 4% to Limousin, 2.1% to Jersey, 2% to Belgian Blue and 5.5% other.

Limousin is the main sire used on beef dams at 37.3% of all sires. This is closely followed by 32.5% for Charolais sires, 10.5% for Aberdeen Angus, 5.3% Simmental, 4.1% Hereford, 2.2% Belgian Blue and 8.1% other sires.

Sire usage trends

Friesian sires remain the most popular sire choice over the last decade. Department figures show usage has grown by an average of 1.65% per year on average over the last 10 years.

A high percentage of the increase of births to Friesian sires occurred since 2017, with the total births to Friesian sires recorded at 33% in 2011 and also recorded at 33% in 2021.

Charolais sires were the second-most common sire choice in 2011 at 19% of all births registered, with Limousin marginally behind at 18%.

This has significantly changed over the last decade, with Charolais now the sire of 12% of calves, while Limousin has remained relatively stable at 16% of all calves sired.

There has been significant growth in the use of Aberdeen Angus sires, with these accounting for 17% of all calves born in 2021, up from 10% in 2021, while the use of Hereford sires has grown by 5% to 11% over the same period.