The land at Milltown is in one block.

A 46ac farm is on the market near Mullingar, Co Westmeath. The holding is at Milltown, Rathconrath and is being sold by Murtagh Bros.

It’s going for online auction this month and the guide price is €350,000, which equals €7,608/ac.

The land is 16km from Mullingar. It lies in two divisions, one of 43ac and the other a short distance away of 3ac.

'Good cattle fattening land'

The holding is predominantly grassland, with a portion of forestry. The larger block holding has frontage on two different roads and is divided into three main fields. The grassland is described as good cattle fattening land.

This farm will be offered for sale in lots. Lot 1 will be c43ac, breaking down as c36ac of grassland and c7ac of forestry. There is a yard on this lot consisting of a three-bay, round-roofed shed, which is in good working condition, and a cattle holding pen plus crush.

Lot 2 will be the c3ac plot of grassland, and Lot 3 will be the entire c46ac holding.

Murtagh Bros, 46ac, Milltown, Mullingar, Westmeath.

The auction takes place on Thursday 27 July 2023, at 3pm on the LSL platform.