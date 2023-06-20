The average dairy herd size was 93 cows while the average farm size was 65ha. \ Philip Doyle

Almost 50% of Irish dairy farmers earned less than €100,000 in 2022, with 32% of farmers earning less than €70,000.

The Teagasc national farm survey for 2022 shows that 5% of dairy farmers in 2022 reported an average family farm income (FFI) of less than €30,000, with 8% earning between €30,000 and €50,000 and 9% earning between €50,000 and €70,000.

The survey shows that dairy farm structures vary by region, with 72% of the country’s dairy farms located in the south of the country.

There is an even split for the remaining regions, with 14% located in the north and west and 14% in the east and midlands.

The average dairy herd size was 93 cows while the average farm size was 65ha.

Dairy farms in the east and midlands region are larger, both in terms of land area and herd size, while dairy farms located in the south are closer to the average in terms of these metrics.

Family farm income (FFI) adjusted for the unpaid (family) labour component results in an average dairy FFI in the south of €111,859, €143,546 in the east and midlands, and €86,901 in the north and west.

Farm-related debt is also substantially higher in the east and midlands region compared to the south, and the north and west, on average, Teagasc said.