Top Price female from Ardcath flock of Eugene O'Sullivan. Lot 52 made €5,000 and sold to Stewart Thompson of the Arrow Flock, Co Donegal.

The Ladies First production sale of Charollais ewes from the Ballyhibben, Ardcath and Ralahine flocks took place earlier this month in Blessington.

Nearly 70 pedigree first- and second-crop ewes were on offer with strong demand throughout resulting in an overall clearance rate of 85%.

This clearance was matched by an average sale price that rested at €862.

Sale topper

Topping the sale with a call of €5,000 was a ewe from the Ardcath flock of Eugene O’Sullivan, Co Meath.

This January 2020-born ewe is out of a Ballyhibben-bred dam and sire. Scanned carrying twins, this ET ewe was purchased by Donegal-based Stewart Thompson for his Arkrow flock.

This price now stands as the new Irish Charollais female record price in the Republic of Ireland.

Taking the second top price of the sale was a ewe from the Ballyhibben flock of Michael Power, Co Limerick. This January 2019-born ewe is sired by the flock’s successful former stock ram, Sant Andras Sergeant Major with the dam going back to Castellau Figurehead. Served early August to Hollylodge Vintage Crop, she was the pick of Liam Fennell for his Grove flock at a price of €2,300.

High note

Also hitting the high notes was a January 2019-born ewe from the Ralahine flock of Ger and Paula O’Leary, Co Clare. Their top-priced lamb came in the form of a triplet ewe sired by the successful ram Ballyhibben Trickstar who is a son of the aforementioned Sergeant Major. Out of an Island Elite bred dam, she was the pick of Eamon Shanahan and his Turret flock at €2,100.