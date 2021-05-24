The NI Charolais club hosted its final spring sale on Friday evening in Swartragh Mart.
A small entry of bulls recorded a 93% clearance rate, with the average price settling at £3,540.
This was representative of the 14 bulls sold, with the top price of the sale at 5,500gns.
Securing top honours was Prestige Peter from the herd of A Armstrong, Dromore, Co Tyrone.
This 17-month-old bull was originally bred in Ireland by Brian Brislane, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.
Sired by popular NCBC sire Cavelands Fenian, his dam is Bostonia Lizzie, a Balmyle Vagabond daughter bred in Co Donegal. This one now heads to Maghera in Derry with D McMullan.
Superb day
This topped a superb day's trading for the Tyrone man, who also secured the next three highest prices.
Hitting the market at 5,300gns was the 22-month-old Tanhill Porker.
This son of Whitecliffe James is out of Newhouse Bigal daughter Thrunton Marion.
After back and forth bidding, he was knocked down to S Taylor, Belfast.
Next best from Armstrong was Tanhill Pacman, which sold for 4,200gns.
This son of the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin is out of Maerdy Joanofark, herself a Maerdy Dynamite daughter.
This 17-month-old heads to Antrim with K Topping.
Last of the Armstrong outfit was Tanhill Pearljam, which met his reserve at 3,900gns.
This 17-month-old bull was again sired by Woodpark Elgin, this time out of Maerdy Llewes, a daughter of the 20,000gns Maerdy Grenadier.
A Millar from Co Antrim was the successful bidder here.
Next in line
Moorlough Pedro from J McBride, Strabane, Co Tyrone, sold for 3,800gns.
Sired by Balthayock Champion, he is out of a homebred dam by the 18,000gns Thrunton Fairfax.
Securing Pedro for his herd in Antrim was H Nugent.
The Matchett family were next in line when they sold the stylish Birches Pogba at 3,200gns.
This 18-month-old bull is sired by former stock bull and Dovea AI bull Laheens Master.
Dam of Pogba is southern Irish-bred cow Doon June, a daughter of the 16,000gns Anside Foreman.
This one heads to Cookstown with W Gourley.
Last of the bulls to exceed the 3,000gns mark was Woodpark Regan, which secured a bid of 3,100gns.
Bred by Will Short from Omagh, this April 2020-born bull is a son of Liscally Nijinsky, with the dam a homebred daughter of Deeside Gulliver.
This one also heads to Tyrone, this time with PJ Quinn.
