Prestige Peter, which sold for the top price of 5,500gns.

The NI Charolais club hosted its final spring sale on Friday evening in Swartragh Mart.

A small entry of bulls recorded a 93% clearance rate, with the average price settling at £3,540.

This was representative of the 14 bulls sold, with the top price of the sale at 5,500gns.

Securing top honours was Prestige Peter from the herd of A Armstrong, Dromore, Co Tyrone.

This 17-month-old bull was originally bred in Ireland by Brian Brislane, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Sired by popular NCBC sire Cavelands Fenian, his dam is Bostonia Lizzie, a Balmyle Vagabond daughter bred in Co Donegal. This one now heads to Maghera in Derry with D McMullan.

Superb day

This topped a superb day's trading for the Tyrone man, who also secured the next three highest prices.

Hitting the market at 5,300gns was the 22-month-old Tanhill Porker.

Tanhill Porker, which sold for 5,300gns.

This son of Whitecliffe James is out of Newhouse Bigal daughter Thrunton Marion.

After back and forth bidding, he was knocked down to S Taylor, Belfast.

Next best from Armstrong was Tanhill Pacman, which sold for 4,200gns.

This son of the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin is out of Maerdy Joanofark, herself a Maerdy Dynamite daughter.

This 17-month-old heads to Antrim with K Topping.

Last of the Armstrong outfit was Tanhill Pearljam, which met his reserve at 3,900gns.

This 17-month-old bull was again sired by Woodpark Elgin, this time out of Maerdy Llewes, a daughter of the 20,000gns Maerdy Grenadier.

A Millar from Co Antrim was the successful bidder here.

Next in line

Moorlough Pedro from J McBride, Strabane, Co Tyrone, sold for 3,800gns.

Sired by Balthayock Champion, he is out of a homebred dam by the 18,000gns Thrunton Fairfax.

Securing Pedro for his herd in Antrim was H Nugent.

Birches Pogba, which sold for 3,200gns.

The Matchett family were next in line when they sold the stylish Birches Pogba at 3,200gns.

This 18-month-old bull is sired by former stock bull and Dovea AI bull Laheens Master.

Dam of Pogba is southern Irish-bred cow Doon June, a daughter of the 16,000gns Anside Foreman.

This one heads to Cookstown with W Gourley.

Last of the bulls to exceed the 3,000gns mark was Woodpark Regan, which secured a bid of 3,100gns.

Bred by Will Short from Omagh, this April 2020-born bull is a son of Liscally Nijinsky, with the dam a homebred daughter of Deeside Gulliver.

This one also heads to Tyrone, this time with PJ Quinn.