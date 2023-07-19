The community garden will contribute to Airfield Estate's vision of becoming Dublin's leading sustainable food hub.

Toast, the digital technology platform built for restaurants, has announced the establishment of the Toast.org community garden in partnership with Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Co Dublin.

This initiative follows Toast's recent launch in Ireland and aims to promote sustainable food production and education.

As part of the collaboration, Toast.org has donated €50,000 to fund the creation of the garden.

Sustainable community garden

Airfield Estate is creating the community garden to produce sustainable fruit and vegetables, while also offering opportunities for people to learn about environmentally-friendly food production, empowering them to make more informed food choices.

The Toast.org community garden at Airfield Estate will serve as a hub for education on nutrition, food sovereignty, seed saving, biodiversity, conservation and resource management.

Horticulture talks

Thanks to the support from Toast.org, the community garden will employ a community garden co-ordinator and craft gardener.

The grounds will be open to the entire community, including vulnerable groups and corporate employees. The space will host horticulture talks and workshops on various topics to educate and engage visitors.

Impact on Dublin's food landscape

Airfield Estate CEO Claire Mac Evilly said: "The Toast.org community garden at Airfield Estate will be a fantastic addition to the estate and will support our ambition to become Dublin's leading sustainable food hub.

“We know that there are not enough community gardens in Ireland when compared with our European neighbours," she said.

"This is a really positive example of social impact where businesses and charities like ourselves can come together and give people the opportunity to grow food.”