Farmers can still apply for the €50 per one-acre bag Multi Species Sward Scheme until midnight on 14 April, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on Monday, which was the day the scheme was initially set to close to applications.

Fewer than 900 farmers had applied for the scheme on Monday afternoon, with the Department of Agriculture previously stating that it “anticipated” establishing 12,000ha of multispecies swards under the scheme.

An additional 500 farmers had initiated the online application process, but not submitted a final application, the Minister said.

Draft applications

“As of Monday afternoon, the Department’s agfood.ie system showed over 800 farmers had applied for this innovative measure, but a further 500 farmers had prepared a draft application that was not yet completed or submitted,” commented Minister McConalogue.

“Considering this, I have decided to extend the closing date, as I want to ensure that everyone who wishes to apply for the measure will have an opportunity to do so.

“The Multi-Species Swards Scheme will now close on 14 April, the same day as the red clover silage measure that I announced last week. It is important that those that have engaged complete the application process,” he said.

The two schemes will partially cover the cost of approved seed mixes bought between the date of an applicant’s approval letter and 31 August of this year.

