Farmers have cut their fertiliser use for 2023, according to an Irish Farmers Journal survey.

Exactly half of farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal said they have used less fertiliser so far this year.

Of the farmers who cut back, 23% said they cut fertiliser use by more than 20%, while the other 27% said they used between 1% and 20% less.

Meanwhile, 40% of farmers said they used the same amount of fertiliser so far in 2023 as they did in 2022. Just 10% said they were spreading more fertiliser.

Of those who increased fertiliser use so far in 2023, 7% said that they increased usage by between 1% and 20% and another 3% said they increased usage by in excess of 20%.

Suckler farmers were the largest cohort to reduce the amount of fertiliser used, with 53% of those surveyed from the sector cutting back.

Dairy farmers weren’t far behind, with 50% using less fertiliser.

Some 48% of sheep farmers and farmers finishing cattle reduced their fertiliser use while 42% of tillage farmers used less.

Just over 40% of all dairy farmers, sheep farmers and cattle finishers surveyed said they used the same amount of fertiliser as last year.

Almost 50% of tillage farmers spread the same amount of fertiliser while 37% of suckler farmers stayed the same.

Farmers who increased fertiliser usage were spread across all sectors.

Eleven percent of finishers and sheep farmers increased usage, 9% of dairy and tillage farmers increased usage and 10% of suckler farmers did.