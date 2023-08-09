Exactly half of farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal said they have used less fertiliser so far this year.
Of the farmers who cut back, 23% said they cut fertiliser use by more than 20%, while the other 27% said they used between 1% and 20% less.
Meanwhile, 40% of farmers said they used the same amount of fertiliser so far in 2023 as they did in 2022. Just 10% said they were spreading more fertiliser.
Of those who increased fertiliser use so far in 2023, 7% said that they increased usage by between 1% and 20% and another 3% said they increased usage by in excess of 20%.
Suckler farmers were the largest cohort to reduce the amount of fertiliser used, with 53% of those surveyed from the sector cutting back.
Dairy farmers weren’t far behind, with 50% using less fertiliser.
Some 48% of sheep farmers and farmers finishing cattle reduced their fertiliser use while 42% of tillage farmers used less.
Just over 40% of all dairy farmers, sheep farmers and cattle finishers surveyed said they used the same amount of fertiliser as last year.
Almost 50% of tillage farmers spread the same amount of fertiliser while 37% of suckler farmers stayed the same.
Farmers who increased fertiliser usage were spread across all sectors.
Eleven percent of finishers and sheep farmers increased usage, 9% of dairy and tillage farmers increased usage and 10% of suckler farmers did.
