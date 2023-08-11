The 50 gilts were loaded up and taken from a farm in Suffolk. \ Donal O' Leary

Some 50 pigs were stolen from a farm in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, England, police there have confirmed.

The pigs - young gilts - were stolen between 3pm on Friday 4 August and 10am on Tuesday 8 August.

The animals were taken from a paddock on the farm by the thieves, according to Suffolk Police, who are still investigating the incident.

The whereabouts of the 50 pigs remain unknown.

Anyone who has any information should contact Suffolk Police via the website reporting form or 101, quoting crime reference 37/46145/23.