50 sucklers going under the hammer at Sixmilebridge Mart

A snapshot of Michael Clohessy's cows that will be offered for sale in Sixmilebridge on Saturday.

Sixmilebridge Mart in Co Clare is holding a special suckler clearance sale and entry of in-calf heifers this Saturday 18 November.

The recent strong interest in special sales of maiden heifers, in-calf heifers and suckler cows looks set to continue this weekend.

Sixmilebridge Mart in Co Clare is holding a clearance sale of a 50-cow suckler herd this Saturday, 18 November, while 10 Limousin in calf heifers from another vendor will also go under the hammer.

Mart manager Sean Ryan told the Irish Farmers Journal that the sale provides an excellent opportunity for farmers to get their hands on a selection of top-quality proven cows.

The 50-cow suckler herd is the property of Michael Clohessy who is changing his farming system and Sean says it is a perfect opportunity for farmers to get their hands on a selection of proven cows.

All cows on offer are Limousin bred with 25 purebred registered. Of the 50 cows, 25 will also be offered with calves at foot.

Regarding the entry of in-calf heifers for Noel Gleeson, all 10 are also Limousin bred and are due to calve in December 2017 and January 2018.

The sales take place in conjunction with the normal weekly sale of cows, heifers, bullocks and weanlings which commences at 11am. Contact Sean on 061-290751 or 086-4143450 for more information.

