Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan has announced a fund of up to €500,000 for community-led peatland projects.

The funding, to be drawn down by community groups in grants up to €40,000, can be used for a wide array of projects around peatland restoration.

Such initiatives can include events, education programmes, conservation management plans, restoration measures, feasibility studies, public amenity and recreational projects, plans to deal with invasive species and fire control measures.

Local peatland communities, groups, schools and other interested parties can apply as part of the package, brought in under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023.

Funding

Successful applicants under the scheme will be awarded funding to support a maximum of 80% of the project's eligible costs, with a maximum grant of €40,000 for designated sites and up to €20,000 for undesignated peatland or fen sites.

The Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023 focuses on peatlands as the largest store of carbon in the Irish landscape.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan announced the peatlands funding on Monday. \ Claire Nash

The scheme promotes the conservation and revitalisation of raised and blanket bogs, particularly protected bogs and fens, and encourages public engagement and awareness.

“Communities are at the heart of Ireland’s response to the biodiversity crisis and this €500,000 grant scheme is just one of the ways that we’re supporting local groups to take action in their own local area that can deliver very real benefits.

“Dedicated to the protection, restoration and public enjoyment of Ireland’s amazing peatlands, the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme supports a wide range of projects from ecological surveys, boardwalks, trails and bird boxes, to education and awareness-raising initiatives,” said Minister Noonan.

Applications

For interested parties, further details of the scheme are available at www.npws.ie. Scheme administrators can also be contacted on pcengagementscheme@npws.gov.ie or 053-9117618.

Ecological surveys, boardwalks, trails, bird boxes and education and awareness-raising initiatives are some of the measures that will be funded under the scheme. \ Clive Wasson

The closing date for submission of applications is Friday, 5 May 2023.

