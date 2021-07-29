The land at Cherryfield is of good quality and is well sheltered.

A price in excess of €500,000 is being sought by Jordan Auctioneers for Cherryfield, a small equestrian property south of the Curragh in Co Kildare.

The holding has a lengthy association with horse training and racing.

It includes 4.29ac of good land with mature trees throughout, 27 loose boxes, a three-bay hayshed and a large Victorian house.

The yard and house have been unoccupied for some time and now need full renovation.

The property has 27 loose boxes behind the house. They are in good structural condition.

The land is divided into paddocks with good shelter.

The location places it five minutes from the Curragh racecourse, five minutes from the M7 motorway at junction 12 and also near the M9 motorway at Kilcullen.

Newbridge is 3km away, Kilcullen 3km and Kildare town 4km.

The house was built around the early 1900s. It is spacious at 2,443 square feet (227 square metres).

The house was built in the early 1900s and now needs full restoration.

Downstairs are a drawing room, dining room, kitchen and office. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one with a dressing room.

“Although the house is in poor condition, this is a unique opportunity to restore it to its former glory,” the auctioneers say.

The house has a septic tank, alarm and mains water. The property is for sale by private treaty.