The largest number of collisions have been with deer.

Some 51 collisions on level crossings in Ireland last year involved deer, Irish Rail has said.

A total of 93 collisions occurred on level crossings last year involving animals.

The remaining 42 collisions included a mixture of sheep, cattle, goats and horses.

Small animals, such as dogs, cats and birds, were also included in this number. “By far and away the largest number of collisions have been with deer, which accounted for 51 of the collisions,” Irish Rail said.

Irish Rail also told the Irish Farmers Journal that there were 54 incidents involving vehicles at level crossings in Ireland in 2021, one of which involved a tractor at Ballymurray, Roscommon, in January of this year.

“Last year, there was one incident involving a tractor striking a level crossing,” it said.