No strangers to producing top-quality breeding females and show stock, the McGee family from Glasson, Co Westmeath, have concluded their second annual timed auction.

The sale, which went live on 2 December on Marteye, featured 42 heifers and one pedigree red Belgian Blue bull, which closed on Monday night after a flurry of bids.

This impressive collection of heifers was largely made up of Limousin and Belgian Blue breeding that oozed style, power, colour and correctness.

Setting a brand new Irish record was Rainbows End, a January 2022-born pedigree Belgian Blue ET calf bred from both a red and white bull and dam that sold for a record smashing €52,500.

Mark on the trade

Putting her own mark on the trade, Pretender to the Crown gathered serious momentum over the weekend and went on to set the top price in the females when she sold for €22,500 at just seven and a half months.

Pretender to the Crown, which topped the female lots at €22,500.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer is a maternal sister to last year’s sale topper She’s The One, that sold for €18,000.

Lunar Eclipse, a Limousin-cross heifer that sold for €18,000.

Selling for €18,000 was Lunar Eclipse, a Limousin-cross heifer born in January 2021, followed by Globetrotter, a black Limousin-cross heifer born February 2022 that sold for €8,200.

The 42 heifers averaged €4,445 and when including the Irish record-smashing bull at €52,000, the total sale figure amounted to a whopping €239,200.